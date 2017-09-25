18m ago
TSX hits 4-month high as oil lifts energy shares
Canada's main stock index rose to a 4-month high on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while the heavyweight financials group also gained, offsetting declines for industrial and information technology shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 15,516.23. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
