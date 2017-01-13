Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) rising 0.7 per cent to $67.56 and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) climbing 0.8 per cent to $94.51.

Gains for Canadian bank stocks came as some major U.S. banks reported quarterly profits that beat expectations and bond yields rose after data showed U.S. retail sales rose solidly in December.

Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of banks and reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) rose 1.6 per cent to $24.81, while the overall financials group gained 0.7 per cent.

At 10:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 55.49 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 15,473.65.

Still, it is on track to fall 0.1 per cent for the week after reaching last week its highest since September 2014 at 15,621.40, a near all-time high.

Consumer staples rose 0.6 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.4 per cent even as some gold miners lost ground as gold prices fell.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) declined 0.9 per cent to $21.96, while gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,188.1 an ounce.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with the energy group little changed as oil fell.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 per cent at US$52.62 a barrel.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after quarterly profits of Bank of America and JPMorgan beat expectations as fourth-quarter earnings kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.03 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 19,919.03.

The S&P 500 gained 3.32 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,273.76.

The Nasdaq Composite added 10.83 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5,558.32.