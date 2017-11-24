TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose in morning trading on Friday, led by modest gains for its heavyweight financial and energy sectors in a broad rally that helped put it on track for a 0.7-per-cent gain for the week.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.13 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 16,103.43.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, climbed 0.4 per cent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than a third, gained 0.2 per cent.

U.S. crude prices hit their highest in more than two years as the shutdown at TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone pipeline continued to cut deliveries to storage facilities.

TransCanada shares, which had fallen sharply earlier in the week, were up 0.4 per cent at $63.13.

Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, down 0.2 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) gained 1.5 per cent to $29.96 as copper prices headed toward a one-month high, while Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) fell two per cent to $17.97 as gold prices dipped.