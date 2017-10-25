Jacob Rees-Mogg, a U.K. Conservative lawmaker who is sometimes touted as a future leader of his party, attacked Bank of England Governor Mark Carney as a “partisan” opponent of Britain’s departure from the European Union who should be fired.

“Mark Carney has opposed Brexit the whole way through and is an enemy of Brexit,” Rees-Mogg, a member of Parliament’s Brexit Committee, told BBC Radio 5 on Wednesday. “There is no doubt about that. His statements consistently have been hostile to Brexit.”

Rees-Mogg attacked Carney for a “panic interest-rate cut” announced in the wake of the 2016 decision to leave the EU “that was completely unnecessary and helped push the pound down further than it would otherwise have gone.”

With Brexit negotiations in difficulties, supporters of the vote to leave have been blaming opponents for sabotaging the departure by taking a negative attitude. In his interview, Rees-Mogg said the BBC wants to “blame things on Brexit.”

On Tuesday, universities complained about another Tory lawmaker and party manager, Chris Heaton-Harris, writing to them asking for the names of academics who were teaching Brexit-related subjects and for their course materials. Universities Minister Jo Johnson disowned Heaton-Harris’s actions on Wednesday, saying he shouldn’t have sent the letter.