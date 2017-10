LONDON — Uber's European policy chief Christopher Burghardt has quit to join the electric vehicle charging network company Chargepoint, the latest senior figure to leave the taxi app, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Burghardt, the head of policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, departs after less than two years with the group, and will become managing director for Chargepoint in Europe in November, the Financial Times said.

No one was immediately available from Uber to comment.

Earlier this month, Uber's top boss in Britain also quit the Silicon Valley company, which was told last month by London's transport regulator (TfL) that its licence to operate in the British capital would not be renewed. It is appealing that decision.

"For me this is a choice because I really believe in Chargepoint and the advent of the electric vehicle," Burghardt told the Financial Times.

Uber has suffered a tumultuous few months which has seen former CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick being forced out after a series of boardroom controversies and other regulatory battles in multiple U.S. states and around the world.

The firm's new global chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi flew to London earlier this month to meet TfL bosses and offer an apology for Uber's mistakes.

"I’m still a great believer in what Uber does," Burghardt told the Financial Times. "Dara really has vision that will take the company into a bright future."