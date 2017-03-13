Vista Equity Partners to buy DH Corp in $4.8B deal

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp (DH.TO) in a deal valued at $4.8 billion, in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.

Fintechs, or companies that use technology to revamp everything from banking to fraud security, globally draw billions in investment annually.

Private equity firms as well as major financial institutions have invested in fintechs in the expectation that new innovations will transform the financial services industry in decades to come.

Vista offered $25.50 in cash for each DH Corp share, an 11 per cent premium to the stock's Friday closing price.

Vista also said it would combine DH with one of its portfolio companies, UK-based Misys IPO-MISY.L, a software provider for retail and corporate banking, lending, treasury and capital markets.

Formerly Davis + Henderson Corp, DH has transformed itself from a cheque printing company into a provider of payment and lending services. Its customers include banks and credit unions.

DH has close to 8,000 customers, including Canada's five biggest lenders and more than half of the world's 50 largest banks.

The deal follows DH's appointment of a special committee in December to assess expressions of interest to buy the company.

DH shares, which dropped to a record low last November, have since risen over 64 percent in anticipation of an acquisition.

Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are financial advisers to DH while Stikeman Elliott LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP provided legal counsel.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Citi are financial advisers to Vista Equity Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodmans LLP provided legal counsel.