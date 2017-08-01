{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    WestJet's discount airline service not expected until next summer

    The Canadian Press

    WestJet

    WestJet , The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY -- WestJet (WJA.TO) says the launch of its new no-frills, low-cost airline won't be until next summer after initially announcing plans it would start offering flights later this year.

    The Calgary-based airline says it expects to announce the initial flight schedule early in 2018 with service expected to start in the summer of next year.

    The news of the delay came as WestJet reported it earned $48.4 million or 41 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter.

    That compared with a profit of $36.7 million or 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly $1.06 billion, up from $949.3 million a year ago.

    WestJet says its operating margin grew to 7.4 per cent for the three-months ended June 30 compared with 6.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

    Capacity measured by available seat miles increased 6.3 per cent, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles grew 8.9 per cent.
     

     