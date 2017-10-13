For those with NAFTA on the brain, there’s now a curated list of songs on Spotify to get you through the renegotiation talks.

“NAFTA 2.0: The Playlist” includes songs such as Why Can’t We Be Friends? by War, Come Together by the Beatles and Highway to Hell by AC/DC.

The playlist was created by Megan Casella, a trade reporter at Politico, and includes a total of 28 songs.

Uncertainty looms over the free trade pact, amid intensifying rhetoric during the fourth round of talks, which run until October 17 in Arlington, VA.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was “ready for anything” earlier this week after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated threats to rip up the free trade agreement. However, Trudeau told reporters in Mexico City Thursday night Canada won’t be walking away from the negotiating table.

Below is the full list of songs on the NAFTA playlist:

1.Why Can’t We Be Friends? – War

2.Why Can’t We All Just Get Along – Jacob Whitesides

3. Come Together – The Beatles

4.Don’t Dream it’s Over – Crowded House

5. We Can Work It Out –The Beatles

6. Fix You – Coldplay

7. You Can’t Always Get What You Want – The Rolling Stones

8. Road To Nowhere – Talking Heads

9. Heartache Tonight – Eagles

10. Take It Easy – Eagles

11. Don’t Give Up – Morgan Page, Lissie

12. Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off- Ella Fitzgerald

13. These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ – Nancy Sinatra

14. Stuck In The Middle With You – Stealers Wheel

15. Give A Little Bit – Supertramp

16. Expect the Bayonet – Sheer Mag

17. My Way – Frank Sinatra

18. I Won’t Back Down – Tim Petty

19. Highway to Hell – AC/DC

20. Another One Bites The Dust – Queen

21. Round and Round – Ratt

22. I Don’t Know What You Want But I Can’t Give It Anymore – Pet Shop Boys

23. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

24. Don’t Come Around Here No More – Tom Petty and the Hearbreakers

25. Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey

26. Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac

27. Where Is The Love –The Black Eyed Peas

28. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me – Elton John