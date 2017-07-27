{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    7h ago

    ​Workers at a Tim Hortons in Winnipeg vote to unionize

    The Canadian Press

    Tim Hortons workers in Winnipeg form union

    WINNIPEG - Employees at a Tim Hortons (QSR.TO) in Winnipeg have voted to unionize.

    Workers United Canada Council says 15 people at the Lombard Avenue location have agreed to unionize with them, the second group of Tim Hortons employees to do so in the city.

    They will be joining 35 Tim Hortons workers at the Portage Avenue and Wall Street location, who have been represented by Workers United since 2015.

    Workers United represents workers in industries including garment and textile, food service, hospitality and manufacturing.
     