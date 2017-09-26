{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    ‘You want to start a war?': Montreal’s mayor slams Boeing over CSeries dispute

    Nicole Gibillini , BNN.ca Staff

    'It’s not a one-way street': Montreal mayor weighs in on Bombardier-Boeing dispute

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The Boeing-Bombardier trade dispute has become “nasty” and will have an impact that reaches far beyond Montreal, where Bombardier is headquartered, the city’s mayor is warning.

    “I think it’s pretty nasty right now, and it’s not just about Montreal. It’s about the relationship with Boeing and other countries,” Denis Coderre told BNN in an interview Tuesday. “And frankly, as a former minister myself at the federal level, when I look at that I say, ‘Well, okay, maybe you want to start a war? It’s not a one-way street.”

    “Frankly, I think that this kind of behaviour is truly bad,” Coderre added. “I understand that business as politics sometimes takes no prisoners. But clearly, it might have an effect on the commerce itself.”

    British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the issue last week when she met with U.S. President Donald Trump as concerns about potential job losses in Bombardier’s Belfast plant mounted.  

    “I’m not going to lose sleep to check Trump’s tweets, but clearly it is an issue that we all have to push together,” Coderre said.

    Two key decisions affecting Bombardier are expected Tuesday. The first is the possible announcement of a rail join venture between Germany’s Siemens with France’s Alstom. The second is the U.S. Commerce Department’s preliminary decision on Boeing’s trade complaint against Bombardier over the pricing of CSeries jets.  

    “At the end of the day, we just hope everybody will keep up the pressure for the sake of the industry itself,” Coderre said.

     

    Embedded Image

    Media take pictures of Bombardier's CS100 aircraft at the company's plant Thursday, April 28, 2016 in Mirabel, Que after Delta signed a deal to purchase 75 CS100 aircraft. (The Canadian Press) 