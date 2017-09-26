‘You want to start a war?': Montreal’s mayor slams Boeing over CSeries dispute

The Boeing-Bombardier trade dispute has become “nasty” and will have an impact that reaches far beyond Montreal, where Bombardier is headquartered, the city’s mayor is warning.

“I think it’s pretty nasty right now, and it’s not just about Montreal. It’s about the relationship with Boeing and other countries,” Denis Coderre told BNN in an interview Tuesday. “And frankly, as a former minister myself at the federal level, when I look at that I say, ‘Well, okay, maybe you want to start a war? It’s not a one-way street.”

“Frankly, I think that this kind of behaviour is truly bad,” Coderre added. “I understand that business as politics sometimes takes no prisoners. But clearly, it might have an effect on the commerce itself.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the issue last week when she met with U.S. President Donald Trump as concerns about potential job losses in Bombardier’s Belfast plant mounted.

“I’m not going to lose sleep to check Trump’s tweets, but clearly it is an issue that we all have to push together,” Coderre said.

Two key decisions affecting Bombardier are expected Tuesday. The first is the possible announcement of a rail join venture between Germany’s Siemens with France’s Alstom. The second is the U.S. Commerce Department’s preliminary decision on Boeing’s trade complaint against Bombardier over the pricing of CSeries jets.

“At the end of the day, we just hope everybody will keep up the pressure for the sake of the industry itself,” Coderre said.