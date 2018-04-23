Alphabet profit jumps 73% on soaring ad sales

Alphabet Inc's profit jumped about 73 percent in the first three months of the year, as Google's parent company benefited from soaring sales of internet advertisements.

Alphabet (GOOGL.O) said on Monday first-quarter net income rose to US$9.4 billion or US$13.33 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from $5.43 billion or $7.73 per share a year earlier.

