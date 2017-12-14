Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will start selling Google Chromecast and Apple TV, which compete against its Fire TV, on its online store, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

The online giant had removed the video-streaming devices from its website in 2015. The company had then explained the move by saying it wanted to avoid confusing customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on devices sold by Amazon.

Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said last week it would block YouTube from Amazon's Echo and Fire TV devices.

However, Apple (AAPL.O) said last week Prime Video would come to Apple TV, mending its ties with the e-commerce giant.

CNET first reported the return of Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices to Amazon's platform.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.