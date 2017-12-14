{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    31m ago

    Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast

    Arjun Panchadar, Reuters

    Apple Event - Apple TV 2

    Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet software, shows the new Apple TV product at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. , AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will start selling Google Chromecast and Apple TV, which compete against its Fire TV, on its online store, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

    The online giant had removed the video-streaming devices from its website in 2015. The company had then explained the move by saying it wanted to avoid confusing customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on devices sold by Amazon.

    Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said last week it would block YouTube from Amazon's Echo and Fire TV devices.

    However, Apple (AAPL.O) said last week Prime Video would come to Apple TV, mending its ties with the e-commerce giant.

    CNET first reported the return of Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices to Amazon's platform.

    Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.