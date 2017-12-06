Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate at 1.0%

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, and reiterated its pledge to be cautious, but said more rate hikes will be required over time amid diminishing slack in the labour market and signs of inflation pressures.

Pointing to "very strong" employment growth, improving wages and robust consumer spending, the central bank left the official overnight rate at 1 per cent but said it will likely add to its July and September rate hikes.

"While higher interest rates will likely be required over time, Governing Council will continue to be cautious, guided by incoming data in assessing the economy's sensitivity to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation," the bank said.

The central bank said recent Canadian data are in line with its October outlook, though it noted inflation has been slightly higher than anticipated and will continue to be boosted in the short term by temporary factors, particularly gas prices. Measures of core inflation have edged up in recent months, reflecting the continued absorption of economic slack, it said.

"Meanwhile, despite rising employment and participation rates, other indicators point to ongoing - albeit diminishing - slack in the labor market," the bank said.