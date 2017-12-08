Bitcoin falls back below US$15,000

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TOKYO - Bitcoin tumbled more than 12 per cent in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the US$15,000 level after touching a record high above US$16,000 earlier in the session.

    Bitcoin was down 12.6 per cent on the Bitstamp exchange at US$14,500.76 as of 0530 GMT, after rising to a record $16,666.66.

    It was still up more than 30 per cent for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst.

     

     