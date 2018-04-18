BNN will officially launch its new partnership with Bloomberg on April 30 with a number of groundbreaking initiatives, Bell Media and Bloomberg announced on Wednesday.

Bloomberg Markets - a flagship afternoon show co-produced by BNN and Bloomberg available globally and co-hosted by Amanda Lang in Toronto and Shery Ahn in New York - highlights a new schedule that builds on BNN's already-extensive live programming.

Indeed, BNN Bloomberg will deliver 22 hours of live shows every weekday, including Bloomberg Surveillance, hosted by Tom Keene and Francine Lacqua, at 4 a.m. ET; The Real Economy - a new afternoon show hosted by Greg Bonnell at 2 p.m. that delivers unique perspective on the economy and how it affects Canadians'every day lives; and Bloomberg Technology - Emily Chang's deep dive on the technology sector - at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Market Call moves an hour earlier to 12 p.m., Paul Bagnell reviews key breaking news every morning on The Street starting at 7 a.m., Jon Erlichman gets viewers set for the start of trading on The Open starting at 8:30 a.m., and Catherine Murray wraps up trading activity on The Close from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“BNN Bloomberg represents a forward-thinking leap for business news in Canada,” said Bell Media President Randy Lennox in a press release. “The launch of this exciting new brand is the latest testament to Bell Media’s commitment to investing in innovative, multi-platform content on a worldwide scale.”

The partnership was initially revealed in January, and is built on a desire to give Canadians unprecedented access to influencial decision makers and expert insight, supported by Bloomberg's 2,700 journalists and analysts in 120 countries around the world.

BNN started its life as ROBTV in 1999. It was Canada’s only English-language business television channel for many years and was rebranded as BNN in 2007. For several years starting in 2003, ROBTV/BNN carried Bloomberg Television programming between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Bloomberg started its own Canadian television channel in 2015, largely built on the back of the Bloomberg global television service with some Canadian programming. The Canadian channel closed last fall and was replaced by Bloomberg’s global service.

“As a leading provider of global business news, we are thrilled for the launch of BNN Bloomberg, making our renowned, world-class journalism more accessible across platforms in Canada,” said Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith in a release.

Viewers will have unprecedented access to BNN Bloomberg, with a live stream of its programming available on BNNBloomberg.ca, the BNN Bloomberg app and other digital platforms. And the newly-rebranded station will also offer a free Canada-wide television preview from April 30 to June 28.

Bell Media and Bloomberg's ambition extends beyond broadcast and the Internet, with the new partnership also announcing BNN Bloomberg Radio - Canada's first business radio station - will launch locally in Vancouver on AM 1410 and across Canada on the iHeartRadio Canada app. The new station will simulcast BNN Blooomberg's television programming and feature specialty programming from Bloomberg.

“The launch of BNN Bloomberg vastly expands our scope as Canada’s definitive source for business news and analysis,” said BNN General Manager Grant Ellis in a release. “With innovative content across television, digital, and radio platforms, our around-the-clock coverage features an experienced team of trusted anchors, reporters, and industry-leading analysts.”