TORONTO - A buyer has been found for the Toronto house where Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle spent time before announcing their engagement last month.

Real estate agent Alex Beauregard says the two-storey, three-bedroom house -- which the future princess rented for two years -- had drawn a lot of interest since it was listed last week, at $1.395 million.

Beauregard says he cannot reveal the selling price until a cheque from the buyer has been deposited. He says more information would be released on Thursday.

The sellers began taking offers at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Markle, who is from Los Angeles but lived part-time in Toronto since 2011, and the British royal announced their engagement on Nov. 27 after a courtship that involved visits on both side of the pond.

Markle is best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the NBC hit "Suits," which is filmed in Toronto.

