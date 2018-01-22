OTTAWA - The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose for the second month in a row in November on broad gains across sectors, including the food and vehicle industries, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

The 0.7 per cent increase was shy of economists' forecasts for a 1 per cent gain, while volumes rose 0.5 per cent. October's sales were revised slightly higher to 1.6 per cent from the initially reported 1.5 per cent.

Wholesale trade rose in six out of seven sectors in November, accounting for 99 per cent of sales and led by a 1.9 per cent increase in the food, beverage and tobacco industry.

The motor vehicle sector rose for the fourth time in five months, up 0.7 per cent, on higher sales of new vehicle parts and accessories. Canadian auto sales topped the 2 million mark last year for the first time as consumers bought light trucks.

Inventories fell 1.2 per cent, the first decline in eight months amid decreases in the machinery and equipment, and vehicle sectors.

Overall, the report boded well for overall economic growth in November after a strong year that prompted the Bank of Canada to begin raising interest rates.