{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Citigroup profit rises 13% on consumer banking, lower taxes

    Sweta Singh, Reuters

    The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

    The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Citigroup Inc (C.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strength in its consumer banking business and a surge in equities trading.

    Global consumer banking revenue increased 7 per cent on gains in North America, Mexico and Asia. Equity markets revenue jumped 38 per cent, gaining from increased volatility in the quarter.

    Shares of the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets rose 1.28 per cent in premarket trading.

    Trading desks at big U.S. banks, including Citi, had a busy first quarter as volatility rocked global markets in February, in contrast to a calm 2017 that weighed on trading revenue.

    Larger rival JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) also reported a 26 per cent increase in equities trading revenue.

    Citi's net income rose 13 per cent to US$4.62 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

    Earnings per share was US$1.68, topping analysts' average estimate of US$1.61, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    "Our first quarter results demonstrate strength and balance across our franchise and position us well for the rest of the year," Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said in a statement.

    Total revenue rose about 3 per cent to US$18.87 billion, while operating expenses rose 2 per cent to US$10.92 billion.

    The rise in equity markets revenue offset a 7 per cent drop in Citi's bigger fixed income trading business. Combined, the two were up 1 per cent.

    Return on tangible common equity, a measure of profitability, reached 11.4 per cent in part to the company having had to mark down its equity value in the fourth quarter because of the tax law change.

     