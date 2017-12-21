{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Dec 21, 2017

    Facebook, Universal Music strike multi-year deal

    Reuters

    A giant logo is seen at Facebook's headquarters in London, Britain, December 4, 2017

    A giant logo is seen at Facebook's headquarters in London, Britain, December 4, 2017 , Reuters/Toby Melville

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Facebook Inc and Universal Music Group signed a global agreement that will give users access to Universal's music catalogs to be used in videos uploaded across the social media network as well as Instagram and Oculus.

    The multi-year agreement will be expanded later to include Facebook Messenger, Universal Music Group said.

    "Together, Facebook and UMG are creating a dynamic new model for collaboration between music companies and social platforms to advance the interests of recording artists and songwriters," said Michael Nash, executive vice president of digital strategy, Universal Music Group.

    The partnership comes days after Bloomberg reported that Alphabet Inc's YouTube had signed a new long-term agreement with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.