30m ago
Federal automotive advisor warns on high cost of doing business in Canada
Canada’s car czar is warning this country needs to “re-assess our cost competitiveness” to attract investments at a time of “unprecedented disruption” in the automotive industry.
Ray Tanguay, the federal and Ontarian auto advisor, delivered his call to action in a final report to the two levels of government.
In the report, he flags Canada’s highly-skilled workforce and advanced R&D capabilities as key selling points, but acknowledges there’s no escaping the burden of high labour, electricity and carbon costs – not to mention currency risk.
“We have to understand and remove barriers for investors because in order for Canada to win investments we cannot just be competitive – we need to be better than other jurisdictions south of the border,” he wrote in the report.
