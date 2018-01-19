MARKHAM, Ont. - GM Canada president Steve Carlisle says it's important to update NAFTA to reflect changing technology since the original trade deal was signed.

Carlisle says the automaker is cautiously optimistic about the trade talks as he prepared for the official opening of its new 700-employee software development centre north of Toronto.

He says General Motors (GM.N) moved quickly to open a new software centre in Markham, Ont., because it needs to develop more advanced safety features and other technology for GM vehicles.

He said the automaker has been engaged with all levels of government on both sides of the border and its suggestions have been well-received.

Carlisle says GM Canada has been able to push ahead with its growth plans despite the unresolved NAFTA talks, which began last year.

But he says other companies have stalled their investment decisions because of the uncertainty and the sooner there's an agreement, the better.

