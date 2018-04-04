1h ago
GM urges 'understanding' in U.S.-China trade talks
Reuters,
General Motors Co (GM.N) on Wednesday urged the United States and China to engage in constructive dialogue over trade, after the two countries announced tariffs on US$50 billion of each others’ imports.
“We continue to believe both countries value a vibrant auto industry and understand the interdependence between the world’s two largest automotive markets,” U.S. No.1 automaker said in a statement.