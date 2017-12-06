Home Depot announces US$15 billion buyback program

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Home Depot Inc (HD.N), the largest U.S. home improvement chain, on Wednesday announced a US$15 billion share repurchase plan and set a target to grow annual sales to between US$114.7 billion and US$119.8 billion by the year ending January 2021.

    The company said the new buyback program, for which it did not set a time period, would replace its previous authorization.

    It announced a US$15 billion share repurchase program in February.

    Home Depot said it expected to buy back US$8 billion of shares in 2017, ahead of its investor day event later on Wednesday.