    2h ago

    Home Depot to give one-time bonus of up to US$1,000 amid U.S. tax changes

    The Associated Press

    Home Depot

    Home Depot , BNN

    ATLANTA -- Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to US$1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul.

    The home improvement retailer follows others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart.

    Home Depot Inc. said Thursday that the one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.

    The Atlanta company anticipates an approximately US$150 million fourth-quarter charge mostly tied to taxes on unremitted offshore earnings. It expects the charge, plus the one-time bonus, to trim its fiscal 2017 earnings outlook by about 19 cents per share.