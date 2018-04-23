{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    47m ago

    Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking unit starts

    The Canadian Press

    Loblaws location on Carlton Street in Toronto

    Loblaw , The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations by the Canada Revenue Agency that the retailer's Barbadian banking subsidiary was misused for tax avoidance started today.

    Department of Justice lawyer Elizabeth Chasson said Loblaw Financial Holdings' took steps in order to have Barbados-based Glenhuron bank appear to be a foreign bank in order to avoid paying tax.

    But, she told the court that the Barbados-based entity did not qualify because, among other things, it largely invested the grocery giants' own funds and did not conduct businesses with arms-length entities.

    Loblaw lawyer Al Meghji argued in his opening statement that Glenhuron Bank met the requirements foreign bank under the regulations and the CRA's allegations are without merit.

    The dispute, which could cost Loblaw as much as $406 million according to its latest quarterly report, began in 2015 after Loblaw Financial Holdings filed an appeal.

    The federal government had reassessed Loblaw's subsidiary for several tax years as far back as 2001, and concluded it should pay taxes on $473 million worth of Glenhuron's income.