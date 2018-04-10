COPENHAGEN - McDonald's (MCD.N) plans to open 200 restaurants and boost its number of customers by a third over the next 10 years in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, the U.S. fast food chain said in a statement on Tuesday.

McDonald's, which recently reported its highest sales growth in six years, currently serves 150 million customers annually from around 430 restaurants in the Nordic region.

The expansion will create 5,000 jobs in the region, the company said.