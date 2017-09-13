{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Sep 13, 2017

    National Post staff announce plans to form a union

    The Canadian Press

    Postmedia chairman on working in challenging industries

    TORONTO -- Workers at Postmedia's National Post newspaper have announced plans to try to form a union.

    CWA Canada says it's working to organize the employees amid significant challenges in the media business.

    Postmedia has made significant cuts across its operations, including the National Post, in recent years as it has worked to slash costs.

    The unionization drive follows a controversy over bonuses paid to several top Postmedia executives while the company cut staff.

    Postmedia (PNCa.TO) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The National Post was launched in 1998. CWA Canada, which represents staff at news organizations including the Canadian Press, says the Post is Canada's only major non-unionized newsroom.