    18h ago

    Netflix Canada alerts subscribers of fraudulent messages asking for logins

    The Canadian Press

    The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California

    The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California , Reuters

    TORONTO - Netflix Canada is warning subscribers to be wary of fraudulent messages that appear to be sent by the streaming service.

    The company issued an alert on its website saying that some Canadian users are receiving "suspicious" texts and emails asking for their login details.

    The fake messages tell subscribers their Netflix access has been suspended due to a payment issue, while directing them to a fake Netflix website that asks for their credit card information.

    It's part of a phishing scam, a term used to describe when a fraudster impersonates a company in an attempt to trick them into giving up sensitive information.

    Unlike many scams, the fake Netflix website appears very similar to the actual company's webpage. There are images from some of Netflix's most popular series, including "The Crown."

    Netflix recommends users avoid clicking the link sent in the email or text, and reporting the message through the help section of their official website.