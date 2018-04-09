MEXICO CITY - Conditions are not right for a new NAFTA deal to be reached this week, Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Villarrealsaid in a TV interview on Monday, adding that he saw an 80 per cent chance of a deal "in principle" by the first week of May.

Reuters reported on Sunday that talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are not advanced enough for the United States, Mexico and Canada to announce a deal "in principle" at the April 13-14 Summit of the Americas in Lima, according to two people familiar with matter.