{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    10m ago

    Rogers to test 5G tech in Toronto, use Blue Jays' home as 'lab'

    The Canadian Press

    Rogers Centre

    Rogers Centre Toronto Blue Jays , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCIb.TO) says it expects to test new high-speed 5G wireless networks in Toronto, Ottawa and other select cities over the next year.

    The company says it's working with Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson in a multi-year network plan.

    Rogers is using the Rogers Centre, home to the Toronto Blue Jays, as a 5G test lab to assess how networks can manage thousands of connected devices and high peak data usage.

    The stadium's dense concrete structure also presents a challenging environment for the testing of wireless signals.

    The new 5G service is expected to deliver significantly faster download speeds compared with today's LTE networks and make new technologies possible.

    Telus is testing 5G technology in Vancouver in partnership with Chinese company Huawei, which has also been working with Bell (BCE.TO).