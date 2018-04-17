The premier of Saskatchewan says his province will soon be following in Alberta’s footsteps with its threat to restrict the flow of oil to British Columbia.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Scott Moe said Saskatchewan would be introducing legislation to join Alberta “in the coming days.”

In the coming days, we’ll be introducing legislation to join Alberta in restricting oil exports to BC.



If fuel tanks in British Columbia start to run dry because Alberta has turned the taps off, it won’t be Saskatchewan filling them up.#skpoli #ableg #bcpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/zj3lZvfFld — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 17, 2018

“I’m not surprised that Saskatchewan would stand with Alberta on this – because their interests are aligned on this. In fact, all Canadians’ interest are aligned on this,” Sean Korney, partner at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, told BNN in an interview.

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall also took to Twitter to weigh in on the debate, saying Canada should be proud of its energy sector instead of “lamenting its existence.”

Rather than being embarrassed by our energy sector or lamenting its existence here - how about some pride in the fact that this world still needs oil with demand forecasts increasing - and Canada can be its most responsible supplier. https://t.co/xFDlALGghE — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) April 17, 2018

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley introduced legislation Monday that would give the province’s energy minister power to stop the flow of energy resources to its western neighbour.

B.C. quickly responded with a threat to sue Alberta if the new law triggers higher gas prices in the province.