Schlumberger posts bigger fourth-quarter loss on charges

Oilfield services provider Schlumberger Ltd on Friday posted a bigger quarterly loss than a year earlier as the company took charges of US$2.7 billion for restructuring and a handful of other impairments.

The company's net loss widened to US$2.26 billion, or $1.63 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$204 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 per cent to US$8.18 billion.