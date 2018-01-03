{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Stingray Digital acquires streaming service Qello Concerts

    Stingray Digital makes major push into consumer music streaming

    MONTREAL — Stingray Digital Group Inc. has acquired Qello Concerts, an over-the-top streaming service for on-demand concerts and music documentaries.

    Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

    Stingray says the deal will allow it to benefit from operational expertise and instantly elevate its status in the over-the-top business.

    Qello Concerts was founded in 2010 and has a catalogue of concert films, music documentaries and live streaming music events from the 1920s to today.

    Stingray says its library spans all musical genres and includes performances from some of music's biggest names.

    Montreal-based Stingray (RAYa.TO, RAYb.TO) provides music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, over-the-top providers and mobile operators.