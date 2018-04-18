{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Teamsters serves Canadian Pacific with 72-hour strike notice

    The Canadian Press

    A CP Rail train stopped on the tracks near Canmore, Alberta

    A CP Rail train stopped on the tracks near Canmore, Alberta , Reuters/Todd Karol

    CALGARY - The union representing about 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has formally served the company with a 72 hour notice of an intent to strike.

    The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference cites a lack of progress at the bargaining table but says talks are set to resume on Wednesday.

     The union says should the two sides fail to reach a negotiated settlement, the workers will walk out at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 21.

    Canadian Pacific workers voted 94.2 per cent on April 6 in favour of strike action to support their contract demands.

    The union says the railway is seeking cuts and concessions and an end to workers being pushed to "well beyond their point of exhaustion."

    The previous contract expired at the end of 2017 and federal mediators were brought in on Jan. 29, 2018.
      