Toronto only Canadian city to make shortlist for Amazon’s HQ2

The good and the bad if Amazon HQ2 comes to Toronto

Amazon (AMZN.O) has unveiled its shortlist of candidates for its HQ2, with Toronto as the lone Canadian city to make the cut.

The tech giant said it will “dive deeper” into each of the 20 candidates and it expects to make the final decision this year.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan, an executive of Amazon Public Policy, in a release.

“Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Critical to remember that the Toronto Amazon HQ2 bid did not offer subsidies as a way to get at the table. Our proposal touted our quality of life, openness to immigration and current/forthcoming transit investments as the key reasons to come. #WeDidItRight — jennifer keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) January 18, 2018

It's always nice to be included with the cool kids: Toronto is shortlisted for the new Amazon Headquarters. I find this 21st century version of 'smokestack' chasing fascinating. https://t.co/mgihNMKPLv — jennifer keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) January 18, 2018

In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city is "excited to have this opportunity."

"There is no other city region in North America that can boast the same talent, the same quality of life, the same vibrancy and economic strength," he said.

Peter Norman, vice president and chief economist at Altus Group, said while Toronto would be a great location for the new Amazon headquarters, the number of new jobs would put more pressure on the city's housing supply constraints.

“I think Toronto would be great location for [Amazon’s second headquarters]. It has a lot of great factors that would be good for Amazon. But it’s going to make a real challenge for us because it exacerbates some of the challenges that we have had,” he said.

Amazon said it expects to create 50,000 high-paying jobs and invest over US$5 billion in the city where it opens the new headquarters.

A number of Canadian cities submitted bids for the HQ2 including Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa.

Here’s the list of cities that are still in contention for Amazon's second headquarters.

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miama, Fl

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

North Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, D.C.