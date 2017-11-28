{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    23h ago

    TransCanada says EBITDA to grow at 10% through 2020

    Ahmed Farhatha and Ethan Lou, Reuters

    President and CEO Girling of TransCanada addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary

    President and CEO Girling of TransCanada addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TransCanada Corp  said it expects comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at an average rate of about 10 per cent through 2020.

    TransCanada, which is holding an investor day on Tuesday, also said it expects to grow its annual dividend rate at the top end of its previously estimated range of 8-10 per cent through 2020.

    The Calgary-based company said on Monday it would restart the Keystone crude oil pipeline at reduced pressure on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after closing the line after it leaked 5,000 barrels of crude in rural South Dakota.

    The company on Tuesday did not provide any details on the potential impact of the pipeline closure.

    On Monday, TransCanada also asked the Nebraska Public Service Commission to reconsider its order approving an alternate, more expensive route for the pipeline.  