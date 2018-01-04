Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose further to touch their highest since May 2015 and investors awaited a report on producer prices.

Oil prices were supported by unrest in Iran that has raised concerns about supply risks, cold weather in the United States and OPEC-led output cuts.

Canada's producer prices data for November, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show an increase of 0.8 per cent, compared with an increase of 1.0 per cent a month ago.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index notched its highest-ever close on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) after it announced a deal with China's Baidu to develop self-driving technology, and by sharp gains for several marijuana producers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent.