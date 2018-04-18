Canada's main stock index opened at a near one-month high on Wednesday, helped by gains in energy companies on higher oil prices and a rise in financial stocks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 87.26 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 15,440.56, rising after four straight sessions of gains. Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were in positive territory.

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the latest batch of earnings including Morgan Stanley added to optimism about the U.S. corporate reporting season, while a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.22 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 24,820.85. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,710.11. The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.28 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,292.38 at the opening bell.