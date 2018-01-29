(Bloomberg) -- Crude edged lower as the dollar strengthened and traders braced for an end to a record run of U.S. inventory declines.

Futures in New York dipped as much as 1.4 percent on Monday as the rising value of the U.S. currency crimped demand for dollar-denominated assets. At the same time, crude held in U.S. storage tanks and terminals probably increased last week for the first time since early November, halting an unprecedented run of withdrawals.

“That’s the biggest reason why you are seeing pressure on crude -- it’s a function of the reverse correlation to the dollar,” Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho Securities USA Inc. in New York, said by telephone. “There is the expectation among a sizeable amount of the energy space that there will be a storage build for the first time in eleven weeks.”

A contributing factor to Monday’s price drop was anxiety that hedge fund managers may begin unwinding wagers on higher oil prices after those bets spiraled to an all-time high. “Some of this all-time record speculative position is starting to get out a little bit,” Yawger said.

Oil lingers near the highest levels in three years amid supply caps by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia. The majority of OPEC members agree that cuts should be maintained until the end of the year, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said. Yet, with the U.S. benchmark around $65 a barrel, the number of rigs drilling for crude in American fields is on the upswing.

U.S. crude stockpiles probably rose by 1 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, in the latest ICE Futures Europe and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, money managers reported record wagers on continued price increases for both U.S. and global oil benchmarks, along with gasoline and diesel.

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery fell 55 cents to $65.59 a barrel at 9:54 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 26 percent above the 100-day average.

Brent for March settlement dropped 83 cents to $69.69 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $4.13 to WTI.

The dollar rose against all its Group-of-10 peers as benchmark Treasury yields climbed to the highest since April 2014. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added as much as 0.4 percent.

“Further pronounced strength in the greenback could threaten crude’s recent mojo,” a group of Baird Equity Research analysts including Joseph Allman said in a note to clients.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that crude at $60 a barrel is “good” and warned higher prices will encourage output from shale fields, pushing prices down again.

Oil-market news:

Iraq’s southern export capacity is 4.6 million barrels a day and the country is “determined”’ to reach 5 million a day by year-end, Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said at a conference in London.

Noble Group Ltd. reached a deal to restructure $3.5 billion in debt, saving the troubled commodity trader from bankruptcy at the cost of handing control to creditors and all but wiping out current shareholders.

--With assistance from Alex Longley

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Summers in New York at jsummers24@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reg Gale at rgale5@bloomberg.net, Joe Carroll, Christine Buurma

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.