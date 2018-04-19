The world economy is enjoying the fastest and broadest expansion in years, though risks remain amid early signs of a potential trade war, the specter of tighter financial conditions as well as increased public and private indebtedness. Those issues promise to be some of the main topics of discussion as central bankers and finance ministers gather in Washington this week for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Here are the latest developments from the meetings, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in Washington.)

Kuroda Warns About Trade After Abe-Trump Meeting (5:15pm)

A day after U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced another new trade dialogue, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned protectionism isn’t good for the world economy.

Trade protectionism “would be very undesirable as global trade and the economy are finally expanding in a stable manner,” Kuroda said. “I don’t think protectionism will gain momentum because each nation recognizes that we have benefited from free trade. But there is a risk, so I expect we will have a very wide range of discussions on the topic at this meeting.”

U.S. and U.K. Join Forces on Financial Regulation (3:29pm)

With the U.K. seeking to line up a free-trade deal with the U.S after it exits the European Union, the two countries said they’re starting a new working group on financial regulation.

The U.S.-U.K. Financial Regulatory Working Group, run by both Treasury departments, will meet twice a year to make their markets more compatible and “identify potential cross-border implementation issues,” according to a joint statement issued Thursday.

Furman Worries Assets Take Low Neutral Rate as Creed (2:59pm)

Asked about their biggest concerns for the economic outlook, a panel at the Institute for International Finance pointed to the regular culprits: Douglas Holtz-Eakin is worried about a monetary policy error. Jared Bernstein is worried about low monetary policy ammunition and limited perceived fiscal space going into the next downturn. John Taylor is worried about the nation’s budget numbers.

Jason Furman, the former chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, had a more unusual response.

“There’s a lot of reason to think that the equilibrium interest rate is a lot lower than it was, but an awful lot of asset prices, debt, etcetera, is premised on the truth of that proposition,” Furman said. “That’s a proposition that has an 85 percent of chance of being true. The other 15 percent -- a certain amount of the valuation of assets, etcetera, may prove unjustified at a higher discount rate.”

U.S. Federal Reserve officials generally agree that rates are likely to end at a much lower point in this hiking cycle, per Furman’s point. The central bank’s March interest rate projections showed a median expectation of 2.9 percent rates being appropriate in the longer run. For context, rates rose above 5 percent in mid-2000’s and above 10 percent as recently as the 1980’s.

Eurogroup Says Work Remains to Shield Against Crises (2:05pm)

The euro zone needs to take steps to shield itself from future turmoil considering the currency bloc’s institutional framework remains incomplete, according to Mario Centeno, president of the Eurogroup, an informal body of the European Union.

Though it’s currently enjoying broad-based and sustainable growth, the bloc should focus on completing its post-crisis banking framework and strengthening its bailout fund, according to Centeno, who also serves as Portugal’s finance minister.

“Incomplete institutions even at the best of times can only produce incomplete results,” he said.

Centeno’s comments come as European Union officials warn that complacency could hurt efforts to reform the bloc, as different national positions have become entrenched in recent months. Leaders must be willing to invest political capital to bolster the region, he said, adding: “I just hope it does not take another crisis for us to do it.”

Cunliffe Says Free Traders Should Focus on Services (1:00pm)

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said one way to head off the growing threat of protectionism would be to liberalize global trade in services.

Speaking at the Global Finance Forum in Washington, Cunliffe noted that while trade liberalization took off in mid-1990s, it mostly focused on goods.

That puts services-heavy countries like the U.S. and the U.K. at a disadvantage. But if liberalized it could unleash a lot of potential -- services account for two-thirds of global output, but only 25 percent of global trade, he said.

That’s easier said than done, of course. The answer is more global regulatory cooperation. One area that’s ripe is financial services.

“We won’t have more trade in financial services if we haven’t got standards, if we don’t have regulatory and supervisory cooperation, if we don’t have mechanism apart from altruism that we can trust each other,” he said.

South America Sees Some Benefit to Trade Tensions (12:17pm)

South America’s biggest nations may benefit in part from trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as the spat could increase demand for some of their exports, Paraguay’s central bank president Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos said.

“If China cannot buy soybeans from the U.S., that will probably be good for Mercosur countries,” he said, referring to the trade bloc that includes Brazil and Argentina. “The price will increase, so in the end we could benefit.”

But the tensions aren’t all roses, he said from Washington. In the medium term, “trade wars are bad for everyone,” according to Fernandez.

Colombia’s Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas agreed, saying a spat between the world’s two biggest economies could spill over into other nations.

“We’re concerned, there’s no doubt about that,” he said in an interview in Washington. “The world economy will be affected, because more products that can’t enter the U.S. market or cannot enter the Chinese market if there’s protectionism will end up elsewhere, including our own economies. So our own producers are concerned.”

U.S.-China Trade Spat a Glitch, Sri Lankan Says (11:39am)

Sri Lanka’s junior finance minister, Eran Wickramaratne, is among those who expect a resolution to the U.S.-China trade tensions. Instead of snowballing into a protectionist rout, Wickramaratne reckons reality will bite.

“There is a rise of populism globally and I think it’s a phase that [we] will go through and eventually settle down to economic realism, which is that major trading partners will gain by coming to some kind of understanding," Wickramaratne said. “I would say it is a glitch.”

White House’s Hassett Urges World to Pressure China (11:12am)

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said the world should put pressure on Beijing, calling on other countries to hold the Asian nation to task on trade.

“The entire world community needs to urge them to change” their behavior, he said at an event hosted by the Institute of International Finance in Washington, adding that China needs to act like one of the world’s biggest economies and abide by the rule of law.

His comments come as both America and China try to build international coalitions to support their respective positions on trade. The U.S. argues that China needs to lower its barriers to imports and foreign investments in the country, while Beijing is criticizing President Trump’s threats to levy tariffs on Chinese goods.

World Bank Shifting Loans Away From China (10:42am)

The World Bank will loan more to countries that are less well-off than China, after the Trump administration criticized the development lender for providing funds to the Asian nation.

“We will lend more over time to lower middle-income countries,” World Bank President Jim Yong Kim told reporters in Washington. Kim said the lending plan doesn’t target any particular country.

The World Bank describes China as an upper middle-income country with complex development needs.

White House officials have criticized the relationship between Beijing and development lenders, saying China doesn’t need multilateral funds when it can raise money in global financial markets. The World Bank committed $2.4 billion in loans last year to China, up from $2 billion the year before.

But Kim was quick to point out the World Bank will still work with Beijing. “China has been and will continue to be an extremely important partner for the World Bank Group,” he said.

U.S.’s Calabria Says Goal is to Signal Trade Pain (10:30am)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s chief economist, Mark Calabria, said the administration wants more trade, not less -- but it also wants to move China toward a market-based economy that plays by international rules.

“We certainly want to avoid a trade war, but you have to credibly signal that you are going to be willing to put some pain both on the other side as well as yourself,” Calabria said at the Global Finance Forum in Washington.

That said, he dismissed the idea that China could retaliate in government debt markets. China is America’s largest foreign creditor, holding about $1.2 trillion in Treasuries.

“You can’t get out of that market position without hurting yourself -- the reality is that China cannot dump U.S. Treasuries without taking significant losses on their U.S. Treasuries,” Calabria said.

Lagarde Says Trade Threats May Dent Confidence (9:34am)

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the major challenge from the current trade frictions is a slip in business confidence that may dent investment.

“Some modeling has been done, and the actual impact on growth is not very substantial” when you measure the impact on economic output from trade threats, said International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde at a press briefing in Washington during the fund’s spring meetings.

“What is more important is something that’s difficult to measure in the short term and that has to do with the erosion of confidence,” says Lagarde, adding that investors are more reluctant to invest when they can’t plan supply chains.

The near-term near term prospects for the global economy are bright, but more “clouds are accumulating on the horizon” than six months ago, and efforts must be strengthened to “sustain this upswing" and ensure long-term growth, she said.

What’s Happening on Thursday:

5:15pm: G-24 Press Conference with Sri Lanka State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne, Ghana Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta

Here’s What’s Happened This Week: