3M Co (MMM.N) said on Wednesday Chief Executive Inge Thulin had resigned from President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Advisory Council.

Thulin is the seventh business leader to resign from the council.

Soon after Thulin's announcement, Campbell's Soup (CPB.N) CEO Denise Morrison announced her resignation from the council.

"Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been - and still needs to be - unambiguous on that point," she said in a statement released via Twitter.

