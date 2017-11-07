Agrium posts wider loss in third quarter

Fertilizer maker Agrium Inc (AGU.TO), the world's biggest farm retailer, reported widening quarterly losses on Tuesday on lower overall sales volumes and higher cost of product.

The company's net loss increased to US$251, or US$1.84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from US$39 million, or 29 cents US per share, a year earlier.

Agrium said sales rose 8.7 per cent to US$2.38 billion.

