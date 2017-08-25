{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Aimia strikes Air Miles deal with Diversified Royalty for nearly $54M

    The Canadian Press

    Air Miles

    Air Miles , Courtesy Loyalty.com

    MONTREAL -- Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) says it has sold the Air Miles Trademarks, licence and royalty agreements for Canada to Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO).

    The Montreal-based company says the transaction was done for a cash consideration of about $53.75 million, plus a possible additional payment of up to about $13.75 million within the next three years depending on the program's performance.

    Aimia's group chief executive David Johnston said in a statement the move is part of the company's plan to simplify its business.

    He said it will continues to evaluate and consider further disposals of non-core investments and assets.

    Aimia is grappling with Air Canada's May 1 announcement that the airline would be departing the Aeroplan program, which Aimia operates, in 2020.

    The company reported a loss of $25.1 million in its latest quarter earlier this month and its shares have fallen to less than $2.