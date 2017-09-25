With the North American Free Trade Agreement facing an uncertain future, Canadian small businesses need to get online and diversify their customer base away from the U.S. and sell more to China, Alibaba Founder and Chairman Jack Ma told BNN in an interview.

“Canada used to do a lot of business with America… but China is going to be the super-largest market in the next 10 years, why not diversify and get more business to sell to China and Asia through the Internet,“ Ma said.

Ma says China’s market is expanding rapidly and shouldn’t be ignored. The best way for Canadian small businesses to reach the growing number of middle class Asian consumers is through the Internet, he said.

“Small business doesn’t have enough capital; they don’t have enough technology; they don’t have enough [infrastructure] that’s why they should be online,” he said. “China today has the world’s largest middle class…and more than 500 million are shopping online so the demand for online is huge.”

Alibaba courts Canadian companies at Toronto event BNN’s Jon Erlichman has the latest from Alibaba’s Gateway ’17 conference in Toronto.

Ma is in Toronto hosting an event to convince Canadian companies to expand their operations in Asia, using the Alibaba platform. The event was attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who Ma says urged him repeatedly to bring the event to Canada.

It is the first Alibaba event of its kind in Canada, although the Chinese Internet giant has hosted similar events in U.S. cities such as Detroit.

Canadian companies may be small compared to their U.S. counterparts, but success in the Chinese marketplace comes to those that move fast, said Ma.

“They are not competing with America, they are competing with whoever takes the action first, who can serve the customer better,” he said. “Among the 1.4 billion consumers in China, I’m sure they will find their customers there.”

The growth of Asian e-commerce will help not only Canadian business to thrive, but will help the 18-year-old Alibaba continue to grow, said Ma.

“Compared to yesterday, we are a huge company but compared to the future we are a baby,” he said. “This is not because we are smart, but it’s because the market is rising.”