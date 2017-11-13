George Gosbee, the CEO of AltaCorp Capital and a former co-owner of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, has died.

According to a statement released by AtlaCorp, Gosbee died suddenly Sunday night at the age of 48. Details of his death have not been released.

“On behalf of AltaCorp Capital it is with great sorrow that we confirm our founder and colleague George Gosbee passed away suddenly,” said Paul Sarachman, president of AltaCorp Capital, in a statement.

According to the statement, Sarachman will be assuming the role of CEO.

Gosbee had worked for more than 20 years in Calgary’s financial industry. Before founding AltaCorp in 2010, he was the founder, president and CEO of global energy investment firm Tristone Capital Global Inc.

He also spent eight years as the vice chairman of the Alberta Investment Management Company (AIMCo).

Gosbee was also a member of the Ottawa’s Economic Advisory Council under the administrations of both current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

In 2013 he led a group to purchase the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and restructure the Club.

“George was a tremendous person and passionate hockey fan who played a key role in keeping the Coyotes in Arizona,” said current Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway.

He was also active in several charities, including Calgary Meals on Wheels and Ducks Unlimited Canada.