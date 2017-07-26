Barrick reports higher profit, says it will start Tanzania talks next week

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), the world's largest gold miner by production, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as its mining costs fell and said it would begin talks with the Tanzanian government next week about an export ban.

Barrick subsidiary Acacia Mining has three mines in Tanzania, which introduced an export ban on concentrates of gold and copper ore in March.

Acacia's operations affected by the ban account for about six per cent of Barrick's 2017 gold production forecast. Even so, Barrick left unchanged its forecast at between 5.3 million and 5.6 million ounces of gold, but it cautioned that this could change.

"Barrick continues to monitor the situation and should Acacia revise its full-year outlook Barrick will evaluate the impact to its own guidance at that time," the Toronto-based miner said in its earnings statement.

Any effect will depend in large part on the duration of the concentrate export ban, Barrick said.

Acacia, of which Barrick owns 63.9 per cent, is caught up in sweeping changes to Tanzania's mining industry spearheaded by President John Magufuli, who believes the East African country is not getting its fair share of profits from the sector.