The former CEO of Equifax will testify before U.S. lawmakers today. The hearing will try to get to the bottom of how hackers were able to access the personal data of more than 145-million consumers. Late yesterday the company revealed the number of Canadians affected is lower than first thought with just 8,000 customers hacked, down significantly from the original estimate of 100,000.

DHX MEDIA PUTS ITSELF ON THE BLOCK

DHX Media is for sale. The children's entertainment company says it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate its various options. The move comes less than a week after the company posted a massive profit miss, which caused a steep drop in its share price.

TESLA FALLS BEHIND ON MODEL 3 PRODUCTION

Shares of Tesla will be closely watched this morning when the markets open. The automaker built 260 of its Model 3 car in the third quarter, which is far short of its plan to build 1,500. The company blames “production bottlenecks” for the slow rollout.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-The Globe and Mail reports Sears Canada’s executive chairman Brandon Stranzl is accusing the company of sidelining his offer to keep the retailer operating

-Home Capital has cut its workforce by 10 per cent as part of a program to cut $15M in annual costs

-Iconic Rocker Tom Petty is dead. He was 66-years old.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-OSFI Superintendent Jeremy Rudin delivers speech in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Justin Trudeau hosts meeting with first ministers and national Indigenous leaders in Ottawa

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc delivers speech in Sherbrooke, Quebec (12:45 p.m. ET, remarks on BoC site at 12:30 p.m. ET)

-Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith testifies before U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan testifies before U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Environment and Sustainable Development Commissioner Julie Gelfand releases fall reports

-Russian Energy Week begins in Moscow and St. Petersburg (runs to Oct. 7)

-Automakers to report monthly sales

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Assignment Editor Alicia Harvey. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.