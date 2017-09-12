{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      NEW APPLE WATCH TO FEATURE MORE HEALTH TRACKING FUNCTIONS

    • BREAKING

      APPLE UNVEILS NEW WATCH WITH BUILT-IN CELLULAR CAPABILITY

    • WATCH LIVE

      LIVE COVERAGE OF APPLE'S iPHONE EVENT

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Boeing walked away from talks with Trudeau government: Ambassador MacNaughton

    The Canadian Press

    Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo

    Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo , Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says Boeing (BA.N) walked away from talks with Canadian officials aimed at resolving the American aerospace company's trade dispute with Montreal-based Bombardier (BBDb.TO).

    Ambassador David MacNaughton's comments are the first revelation that the Trudeau government spoke directly with Boeing about the dispute, which has become a flashpoint for the Liberals.

    They also come as media reports say British Prime Minister Theresa May, who will visit Canada next week, defended Bombardier during a recent call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

    MacNaughton says Canadian officials were trying to understand why Boeing was picking a fight with Bombardier, since the two are not direct competitors.

    Boeing has accused Bombardier of selling its CSeries passenger liners to U.S.-based Delta Airlines at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies in Canada.

    MacNaughton says the two sides offered a number of proposals for resolving the dispute, before Boeing broke off talks.