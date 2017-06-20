Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to India's SpiceJet

Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO).

SpiceJet will buy 25 Q400 turboprop aircraft from Bombardier, as per a letter of intent between the two companies. The Indian airline has the option to buy 25 more planes.

An order could be valued at up to US$1.7 billion, based on the list price for the 86-seater Q400, Bombardier said.