OTTAWA -- Aerospace giant Boeing appears to have gotten the cold shoulder from the Trudeau government in Paris.

Three cabinet ministers are in the French capital this week to promote Canada's aerospace sector and meet with various companies at the prestigious Paris Air Show.

Those meetings include discussions with fighter jet makers such as Lockheed Martin, which is hoping its F-35 stealth fighter will replace Canada's aging CF-18s.

But Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains say there are no plans to meet with Boeing, despite previous talks to buy 18 interim Super Hornet fighter jets from the company.

It's the latest Liberal government snub of Boeing following the U.S. firm's recent trade complaint against Canadian rival Bombardier.

Ministers say the plan to buy Super Hornets from Boeing has been put on hold, as the government considers all options for buying interim jets.

